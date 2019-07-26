THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot in Lincoln Heights

A man was fatally shot early Friday in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 300 block of 50th Street NE.

Police identified the victim as Francis Lee Savoy, 37, of Southeast Washington. Authorities said he was shot several times inside a vehicle.

The shooting occurred in a residential area near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center.

The death follows a surge of fatal shootings this month in the District, including nine in a span of five days. Through Friday, police said there have been 88 homicides in the city this year, up 9 percent from this time in 2018.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man accused of killing woman in his home

A man has been arrested in the killing of a woman in his apartment, police said. Authorities said the man and the woman knew each other but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

Luel Adal, 27, of Riverdale Park, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Berhan Gebrekirstos, 24, according to Prince George’s County police.

Gebrekirstos was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived at the 6300 block of 64th Avenue about noon Thursday, police said. Officers said Adal was in the apartment.

An autopsy determined Gebrekirstos died of “multiple traumatic injuries,” police said. Police are investigating the motive. Adal is in county jail and being held without bond.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Adal.

— Lynh Bui

Three plead guilty in prison bribery scheme

Three people charged in a prison bribery scheme pleaded guilty in federal court this week in a case prosecutors say involved correction officers accepting kickbacks to sneak contraband to prison inmates.

The guilty pleas, according to prosecutors, come from an employee at the prison, Patricia McDaniel, 26, and two women who collected inmate payments for contraband — India Parker, 33, and Tyirisha Johnson, 23.

McDaniel, a dietary corrections officer, admitted to sneaking phones, tobacco, drugs and other banned material supplied by Johnson and Parker into the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

McDaniel smuggled contraband into the prison on weekends and delivered them “to an inmate with whom she had a personal relationship” or other inmates, prosecutors said.

McDaniel and Johnson pleaded guilty to a single count of racketeering and Parker pleaded to drug distribution conspiracy, prosecutors said.

The women, all from Baltimore, are three of 20 people who were indicted in the corruption ring at the medium-security prison in Anne Arundel County. The other cases are pending.

— Lynh Bui

Truck carrying candy overturns on I-270

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of candy overturned on southbound Interstate 270 near Germantown early Friday, causing miles-long delays.

The crash occurred about 1 a.m. near Route 118, also known as Germantown Road. The tractor-trailer driver had been trapped but was safely rescued and suffered minor injuries, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Piringer said candy on the truck included Hershey’s chocolate and Kit Kat candy bars. Officials said hazmat crews cleared about 80 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled.

An investigation found the truck collided with a police cruiser that was helping with another incident before it overturned. The officers weren’t injured.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news