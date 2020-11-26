By Michael S. RosenwaldcloseMichael S. RosenwaldEnterprise reporter focusing on history, the social sciences, and culture.EmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM ESTA man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in the 7500 block of Valley Park Road, Prince George’s County police said.Officers responded around 11 p.m. and found a man shot outside a home in Capitol Heights. Police did not immediately identify the man.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police said they did not think the shooting was a random crime. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy