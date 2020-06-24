The victim was later identified as Maurice Magruder Jr., 20, of Landover.

— Martin Weil

Police: Two men dead in murder-suicide

A Maryland man fatally shot another man and then killed himself in Prince George’s County over the weekend, police said Monday.

On Saturday about 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road in Suitland, Prince George’s police said in a statement.

They found Kevin Williams, 51, of Suitland and Addon Rush Jr., 30, of Oxon Hill. Both had been fatally shot, police said. There had been an argument, police said in the statement, and Rush shot Williams, then himself.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man charged with murder after stabbing

A Maryland man was charged with murder after a stabbing in Prince George’s County over the weekend, police said Monday.

About 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to an unrelated call found Brian Logan, 27, of Landover, dead in the 7100 block of Columbia Park Road, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

On Monday, police said they arrested Dalerico Vernon, 25, of Landover, on charges including first- and second-degree murder.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Reston woman's death ruled a homicide

Police in Fairfax County are investigating the death of a Reston woman as a homicide after her landlord found her body in the basement apartment she rented, police said.

Maryam Ali Mohammed al-Jaberi, 29, was found with trauma to her upper body about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle, police said. A Virginia medical examiner ruled her death a homicide on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation continues and that no arrest has been made in the case.

— Justin Jouvenal

Man arrested after shooting at mall

A man was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that seriously wounded a person in a shopping mall near Richmond, police said.

William Ezell Taylor Jr., 23, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in Chesterfield Towne Center and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police in Chesterfield County said in a news release.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday evening in the mall’s food court, the result of a fight between two people. Police did not immediately say whether the victim, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, was involved in the fight.

Taylor is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police are asking anyone who was in or near the food court during the incident to contact authorities.

The mall has more than 100 stores and restaurants.