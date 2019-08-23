THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in Southeast, police say

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to calls about gunshots in the 3400 block of 18th Street SE and found the victim. He was identified as Ronald Brown of Southeast.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Lightning strikes two Montgomery homes

Lightning struck two homes in upper Montgomery County on Thursday evening, fire officials said.

One of the incidents happened just before 8 p.m. at a home on Lynwood Farm Court in the Hyattstown area. The family of four got out safely, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

An hour later, a home on Cinnabar Court in Montgomery Village was struck by lightning, he said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Police seek driver

in fatal hit-and-run

A car struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Northern Virginia, and authorities are looking for the driver in what they said was a hit-and-run.

The incident happened along the 12500 block of Fair Lakes Circle near Fairfax County Parkway in Fairfax. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian may be a “red Hyundai sedan with front end damage,” according to police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

