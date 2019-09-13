THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot Thursday in Southeast

D.C. police said Robert William Wagoner, 48, of Capitol Heights, Md., was shot just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brandywine Street SE in the Bellevue area, close to the Maryland border.

Officers responded after hearing gunshots, officials said, and found two men inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where Wagoner was pronounced dead.



The other man was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

— Dana Hegdpeth

VIRGINIA

Yak escapes trailer en route to butcher

A yak named Meteor escaped its owner on the way to the butcher this week and is on the loose in central Virginia.

Meteor’s owner, Robert Cissell, told Nelson County Animal Control the yak kicked off the back door of a livestock trailer about 10 a.m. Tuesday at a stop sign in Lovingston, about 40 miles southwest of Charlottesville.

County Animal Control Officer Kevin Wright said Friday that the search continues.

Cissell said the yak, who is 3 years old and about 600 pounds, was raised on Cissell’s farm in Buckingham. He said he hopes to lure him back by placing a trap of sweet feed and apples in a trailer.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news