THE DISTRICT

Police identify man shot dead in Southeast

A man was fatally shot Thursday night in the Penn Branch neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Albert Ford, 56, of Southeast.

Police said the shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of O Street SE, a one-block-long street off Massachusetts Avenue near the southern side of Fort Circle Park.

— Peter Hermann

Comet Ping Pong fire set on purpose: police

A small fire that burned curtains and forced the evacuation of the Comet Ping Pong pizza shop Wednesday night in Northwest Washington was intentionally set, D.C. police and fire officials said.

According to a police report, investigators found several burned matches on the floor under where the curtain had hung in a backroom. The report says they also found a box of matches and an open, partially full plastic bottle of lighter fluid on a table.

The fire was extinguished by employees.

No one was injured in the fire, which occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The popular shop in the Chevy Chase neighborhood combines pizza with table tennis.

Authorities said there is no initial indication that the fire is linked to an incident in 2016, when Comet Ping Pong was targeted by a North Carolina man who showed up there with a fully loaded assault rifle and a handgun seeking to investigate a viral Internet rumor known as “Pizzagate.”

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Teen charged as adult in Landover shooting

Prince George’s County police arrested a teenager and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a 15-year-old at a home in the Landover area.

The suspect, a 16-year-old from Landover, was charged as an adult with first-degree assault and gun charges.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot about 10 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 6700 block of Dorman Street near Route 50, police said

“The preliminary investigation reveals the victim and [the suspect] were drinking alcohol inside of the home. The suspect admits to playing with two guns which have been recovered,” police said in a news release. “While handling the guns, the suspect admits to pointing one of them at the victim and pulling the trigger.”

When officers arrived, they found the teenager had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

— Luz Lazo