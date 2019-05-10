THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot near recreation center

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday on a residential street near a recreation center in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Mark Steven Milline Jr. of Southeast Washington. Police said he died at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Xenia Street SE, near the Ferebee Hope Recreation Center.

Police said officers found Milline on a sidewalk after responding to calls over possible gunshots in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. He was shot multiple times, police said. No arrest has been made.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police make arrest in April bank robbery

A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in downtown Silver Spring last month, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded about 5:15 p.m. April 29 to reports of a robbery at the TD Bank in the 8800 block of Colesville Road, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

A man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money to a teller. He fled after receiving cash, the statement said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Israel Fuentes Jr. of Hyattsville during a traffic stop in College Park on May 2, the statement said. He was charged with robbery and theft and is being held without bond.

Detectives are working with other jurisdictions to determine whether he may face charges in other robberies .

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

SUV driver killed in crash with truck

A man was killed after his SUV was struck by a pickup truck that allegedly ran a red light in Lorton, police said.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Ox Road between Hooes and Lorton roads, according to Fairfax County police.

Officials, after an initial investigation, said Brian Beyreuther, 45, of Lorton was driving a Ford Escape along Hooes Road and was preparing to make a left onto Ox Road when his vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram.

Police said Beyreuther died at a hospital and the other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening .

“Speed appears to be a factor,” in the crash, according to police, who said charges are pending.

— Dana Hedgpeth

