Man fatally shot in Southeast Washington

A surveillance camera captured a white, four-door Chevrolet pickup that police have identified as a vehicle of interest. No other details of the shooting have been made available.

There have been at least 139 homicides in the District this year, a 9 percent increase over this time in 2018.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police identify man slain in Pr. George's

Police have identified a man found slain Saturday afternoon in the Langley Park area of Prince George’s County.

AD

Rene Orlando Lopez, 33, of no fixed address, was found injured in the 1300 block of Merrimack Drive after officers were called to the area for a welfare check.

He appeared to have suffered what police described as trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth

Teen is charged

with manslaughter

A Maryland teen accused in a deadly altercation last month at a county agricultural fair has been charged with manslaughter.

News outlets report that the 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother have also been charged with assault. On Monday, Circuit Judge Julie Stevenson Solt ordered the brothers to remain in juvenile detention.

AD

Prosecutors say the brothers attacked 59-year-old John Weed of Mount Airy on Sept. 20 at the Great Frederick Fair.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith says Weed said no when one of the teens asked him for a dollar. Smith says the 15-year-old punched Weed in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Weed later died.

Juvenile suspects’ names are not released.

A Nov. 19 hearing could determine whether their cases will be moved to adult court.

— Associated Press

AD