— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Hogan taps Democrat for top lobbyist role

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) named a prominent Democrat as his top lobbyist in Annapolis on Wednesday, elevating Keiffer J. Mitchell Jr. as his chief negotiator with the Democratic-majority Maryland General Assembly.

Mitchell, a former politician and part of a storied family of Baltimore civil rights activists, has worked as a Hogan aide since the governor’s 2015 inauguration. He is also a former history teacher at a Baltimore private school. He takes over the lobbyist job as the Democrats, who have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, weigh a once-in-a-generation overhaul of public schools.

Mitchell will replace former Republican state senator Chris Shank, who is leaving the post to take a job in the private sector.

The appointment further reinforces a regional power shift that has boosted the influence of Democrats from the Baltimore area.

In his new role, Mitchell will lobby the legislature to support Hogan’s agenda and defend the administration’s policies. He has served on the Baltimore City Council and as a delegate representing the city.

— Erin Cox

Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies of injuries

A 66-year-old man has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle along a road in Suitland, officials said.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road.

Prince George’s County police said the victim, who was later identified as Franklin Timmons, of no fixed address, died Monday.

An initial investigation found that Timmons was hit by a vehicle as he tried to cross Silver Hill Road. Police said he was not in a crosswalk at the time. Timmons was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not hurt, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police: Man slain in Pr. George's shooting

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in the Beltsville area, police said.

The man was found about 4:40 p.m. in a car in the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said they found 29-year-old Samie Neil of Adelphi suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer

