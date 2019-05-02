THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in Southeast Washington

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of D Street SE, a residential neighborhood near Minnesota Avenue and East Capitol Street.

Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene. The victim was identified as Dajuan Donald Hart, 23, of Southeast Washington.

Officers responded to the area after receiving calls from people who heard gunshots, and were flagged down by a man who had been shot in the leg, according to a police report.

Officers found a second man in an alley, and he also had been shot, the report says. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was shot in the leg was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Silver Spring man killed in crash

A 47-year-old Silver Spring man died early Thursday after the vehicle he was driving was struck head-on by another car that was going the wrong way along Route 5 in Southern Maryland, authorities said.

Timothy Markin was killed in the crash, which happened just before 2 a.m. near Huckleberry Drive in Hughesville, according to Maryland State Police.

An initial investigation found that a Mercedes-Benz was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway when it collided with Markin’s Toyota Camry, police said. Markin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said alcohol “is believed to be a factor” in the crash. It remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

8-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run

An 8-year-old girl was injured Thursday in a hit-and-run in Anne Arundel County, police said. The girl was attempting to get on a school bus.

The hit-and-run happened about 7 a.m. near Shoreline and Bayou Bend boulevards in Laurel. Police did not provide details about it.

Anne Arundel County police said in a Twitter message the girl had serious injuries but they were not life-threatening.

Police are searching for the driver of the dark-colored SUV that struck the girl, authorities said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man gets 10 years for rigging bomb

A former maintenance technician at Colonial Williamsburg was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for rigging a pipe bomb that exploded at the historic site.

“What I did was completely irresponsible and dangerous,” wrote Stephen Powers of the October 2017 incident in a letter to U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen. “I wish I could go back in time and erase it all.”

Powers, 31, had built other bombs that were found in his home, according to records filed with the federal court in Newport News.

“One possible and reasonable inference is that the defendant was testing a device that he would later use to murder his wife,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

The bomb that detonated was connected to an outlet set to turn on decorative lights at 5 every evening in a shopping area. That way Powers was able to leave before the explosion, which sprayed large pieces of metal around a restaurant parking lot.

“We should all feel extremely fortunate this individual’s recklessness and brazen indifference for human life did not result in someone being killed or seriously injured,” Ashan M. Benedict, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Powers was quickly identified as a suspect due to his unusual behavior in the days before the explosion. After his arrest, he lied about not just his actions but also his military service and drug use. He pleaded guilty to possession of unregistered destructive devices and making false statements to the FBI.

— Rachel Weiner

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news