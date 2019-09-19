THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in Southwest Washington

A man was fatally shot in Southwest Washington on Wednesday night, officials said. D.C. police said the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. in the 200 block of P Street SW.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was identified as Marquette Harris, 27, of Southwest.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Hogan seeks Frosh's efforts in Baltimore

Arguing that Baltimore prosecutors are too quick to drop cases, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is asking Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) to step in and prosecute more violent crimes, gun crimes and organized crime in Baltimore to try to get longer sentences.

Hogan said city prosecutors too often drop cases and reach “excessively lenient plea deals.” He said he has asked state police to “dramatically increase the execution of high priority warrants for violent offenders.”

Frosh said he could do much more if Hogan would fund more prosecutor positions in his office.

— Baltimore Sun

Health premiums to decline for residents

For the second year in a row, more than 190,000 people will see cheaper premiums for Affordable Care Act policies purchased on Maryland’s health insurance exchange.

Insurance regulators said the price for individual plans will decline an average of 10.3 percent in 2020. They attributed the decline to a $380 million health care reinsurance plan crafted by state leaders in 2018 to shore up the volatile market.

The cost for small-group plans in Maryland will go up by 3 percent.

— Erin Cox

Police identify man slain in Glenarden

Police have identified the man killed Thursday in a double shooting in Glenarden as Nelson Standifer, 27, of Upper Marlboro.

Standifer and another man were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Johnson Avenue and Martin Luther King Highway, police said.

The second man who was shot got help across the street at a 7-Eleven, where employees called 911, the police chief said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.