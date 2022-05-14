Man fatally shot inside Virginia aerospace company plant

Placeholder while article actions load

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Virginia are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday inside an aerospace company plant in Hampton. Hampton police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at Howmet Aerospace shortly after midnight Saturday. A man was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The man’s name was not immediately released.

“All parties involved have been identified and are cooperating,” the release said.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Howmet Aerospace said in a statement that the shooting was “a tremendous shock” to its employees and “appears to be the result of an outside of work dispute.” The company said it has canceled all Saturday and Sunday shifts.

“We have asked all employees not to report for work unless they have been specifically instructed to do so by management,” the statement said. “To assist employees in dealing with this tragedy, counseling will be available to employees as they return to work.”

“Our thoughts go out to the employees and families of this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement said.

