THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot near Gallaudet campus

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday in Northeast Washington’s Trinidad neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Damon R. Bell. Authorities did not describe a possible motive. No arrest has been made.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue NE, near the campus of Gallaudet University. Police said Bell, who had no fixed address, was found inside a vehicle.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man found guilty

in gang extortion case

A federal jury found a Hyattsville man guilty of participating in an MS-13 extortion scheme that collected money from Langley Park brothels, drug dealers and unlicensed businesses that sold alcohol and cigarettes, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Late Thursday, the jury found Gerdandino Delgado-Escobar, 24, guilty of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by extortion, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur.

Prosecutors said Delgado-Escobar is a member and associate of the Langley Park Salvatrucha clique of MS-13, an international criminal gang that was founded in Los Angeles, and had worked with other members to extract weekly extortion payments since 2013.

— Clarence Williams

