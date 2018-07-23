THE DISTRICT

Man is found fatally

stabbed in Southeast

A 22-year-old man was found fatally stabbed Sunday in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Ivey Coleman of Northeast Washington was found about 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Southern Avenue SE. Police said he was pronounced dead there. Coleman had been stabbed several times.

No arrests have been made, and police did not give information on a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

After fatal shooting,

police seek clues

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the yard of a Southeast apartment house, D.C. police said.

Officers found the victim in the unit block of 53rd Street SE about 1:30 p.m., 6th District Capt. John Branch said at the scene. Authorities took the victim, who was not immediately identified, to a hospital, where he died.

Police released no information about the assailant.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots fired in the area, and investigators were seen scouring bushes and the lawn in search of evidence.

— Peter Hermann

and Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Arrest in a March

homicide in Ballston

Arlington County police on Friday charged a man in connection with a March homicide in the Ballston neighborhood, they said Monday.

Jitesh Patel, 42, was arrested at his residence and charged with murder, burglary while armed and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. Police said Patel is being held in Howard County, Md., pending extradition to Virginia.

The victim has been identified as John Giandoni, 40, of Arlington.

Police found Giandoni on March 16 suffering from gunshot wounds inside his residence in the 4100 block of 11th Place N. A preliminary investigation revealed information about Patel’s relationship with Giandoni that helped identify him as a suspect, police said.

The investigation is open.

— Michael Brice-Saddler