One man died and a second was wounded after they were stabbed Monday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.The double stabbing was reported about 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue NE, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.Both men were taken to a hospital where one died, Hickman said.No information was immediately available about what led to the stabbing.