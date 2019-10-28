One man died and a second was wounded after they were stabbed Monday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The double stabbing was reported about 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue NE, said Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman.

Both men were taken to a hospital where one died, Hickman said.

No information was immediately available about what led to the stabbing.

