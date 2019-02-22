THE DISTRICT

Man fatally stabbed outside laundromat

A 39-year-old man was fatally stabbed Friday morning in the parking lot outside a laundromat on Benning Road in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities arrested a man at the scene and confiscated a knife, according to a department spokesman and a police report. Authorities did not discuss a possible motive.

The victim was identified as Jason Demetrius Wood of Northwest. Police said Darius Murphy, 24, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

The attack occurred about 7:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE outside the 24-hour Capital Laundrymat.

Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Woman killed, man hurt in head-on crash

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a collision in Prince George’s County on Thursday, according to police.

Virginia Curtin, 24, of Chesapeake Beach, was killed after a car traveling north on Marlboro Pike near Old Crain Highway crossed into the southbound lanes at about 11:15 p.m. and struck her vehicle head-on, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

12 shot, four killed in single day in Baltimore

One Baltimore shooting accounted for nearly half of the city’s shooting victims on a single day that became the most violent of the new acting police commissioner’s short tenure.

News outlets report that 12 people were shot in seven shootings Thursday, with four people killed.

Five people were shot in a single evening shooting in west Baltimore, with one fatality.

That shooting came as acting Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and other law enforcement leaders were preparing for a community meet-and-greet in North Baltimore.

Harrison, who started Feb. 11, called the shootings “totally unacceptable.”

Associated Press

