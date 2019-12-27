One man, identified as 26-year-old Andre Carroll, who has no fixed address, died as a result of his injuries, police said, and the other man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on I-270

A 33-year-old man was struck and killed Friday morning by a tractor-trailer along northbound Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, possibly while trying to change a flat tire, officials said.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to the incident on I-270 north of Shady Grove Road, Maryland State Police said. On the right shoulder, they found an unattended 2015 Ford Explorer elevated on a jack with damage to the left side and a 2018 Freightliner flatbed truck stopped farther north, authorities said.

Investigators said the Explorer had been traveling north on I-270 when it struck the concrete median for unknown reasons, causing the left-front tire to deflate, before coming to rest on the right shoulder.

Police said the driver used a jack to elevate the Explorer and change the tire, then was trying to cross northbound I-270 when he was struck by the Freightliner. The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The victim was identified by police as Jerasimos Ray Blanton of Rockville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Police: Man shot dead in Prince George's

A man was shot and killed Friday in Prince George’s County.

Police said the incident happened about 9:30 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Dean Drive near Toledo Terrace in the Chillum area.

When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, pending notification of his relatives.

— Dana Hedgpeth

