THE DISTRICT

Man, 22, found dead after shooting in SE

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police identified him as Devante Moody, 22, of Southeast. He was found in the 4400 block of G Street SE at about 1:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

It was not clear if the victim was found indoors or outdoors.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Driver killed after crash in Pr. George's

A driver was killed Tuesday in Prince George’s County after a sedan heading eastbound on Marlboro Pike at Dower House Road veered off the road at about 9:45 p.m. and crashed into some trees, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as Charvez Brown, 24, of Capitol Heights.

An investigation is underway.

— Lynh Bui and Martin Weil

U-Md. lab experiment sparks fire, evacuation

A lab experiment gone awry sparked a fire Wednesday at the University of Maryland in College Park, forcing the evacuation of a building, police said.

The fire, caused by a chemical reaction during an experiment, occurred at the Chemical and Nuclear Engineering Building, university police said.

The fire was extinguished and the building was being ventilated, said Michael Yourishin, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Seventeen people, including nine firefighters, were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations, the fire department said.

— Lynh Bui

Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday by a dump truck along Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County.

Police said the incident occurred about 9:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, near Route 50, in the Cheverly area. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Passenger dies weeks after March 4 collision

A 71-year-old Maryland man has died of injuries he suffered as a passenger in a collision two months ago, authorities said.

Augustina Okwadi of Beltsville died Saturday, Montgomery County police said.

The March 4 crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at Cherry Hill Road and Prosperity Drive in the Calverton area.

— Dana Hedgpeth

