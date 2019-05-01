A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.
Police identified him as Devante Moody, 22, of Southeast. He was found in the 4400 block of G Street SE at about 1:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
It was not clear if the victim was found indoors or outdoors.
— Martin Weil
A driver was killed Tuesday in Prince George’s County after a sedan heading eastbound on Marlboro Pike at Dower House Road veered off the road at about 9:45 p.m. and crashed into some trees, authorities said.
Police identified the victim as Charvez Brown, 24, of Capitol Heights.
An investigation is underway.
— Lynh Bui and Martin Weil
A lab experiment gone awry sparked a fire Wednesday at the University of Maryland in College Park, forcing the evacuation of a building, police said.
The fire, caused by a chemical reaction during an experiment, occurred at the Chemical and Nuclear Engineering Building, university police said.
The fire was extinguished and the building was being ventilated, said Michael Yourishin, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.
Seventeen people, including nine firefighters, were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations, the fire department said.
— Lynh Bui
A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday by a dump truck along Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County.
Police said the incident occurred about 9:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, near Route 50, in the Cheverly area. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
The victim’s name was not released.
— Dana Hedgpeth
A 71-year-old Maryland man has died of injuries he suffered as a passenger in a collision two months ago, authorities said.
Augustina Okwadi of Beltsville died Saturday, Montgomery County police said.
The March 4 crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at Cherry Hill Road and Prosperity Drive in the Calverton area.
— Dana Hedgpeth
Read more:
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news