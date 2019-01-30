MARYLAND

Man found fatally shot

at home in Hyattsville

A man was shot and killed in Maryland in what police are calling a homicide.

The incident happened about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Hamilton Street near Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville, Hyattsville police said.

Officers received a call for a possible fight, and when they arrived at a home they found a man who had died. Hyattsville police said he had suffered “trauma to the body.”

The victim was not immediately identified, pending notification of his family. Prince George’s County police are taking over the investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

'Hero dog' alerts

homeowners to fire

A dog alerted owners of a Montgomery County house to a blaze that caused heavy damage, according to the county fire department.

The late-night fire started in the flue and fireplace of a home in Germantown, and broke through to the outside of the building, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the fire department. The house in the 20500 block of Neerwinder Street had a “newer-type” chimney with a metal flue, and wood and siding on the outside, Piringer said.

He said that when the dog woke the homeowners, there was no smoke in the house. Smoke alarms were installed, he said, but they did not activate because of the absence of smoke. Four occupants left the house safely, Piringer said.

He said the fire broke out about 11 p.m. Monday and caused $425,000 in damage to the house where it started, and $75,000 to its contents. Heat also damaged a neighboring house, he said.

In a tweet, the county fire department described the canine as a “hero dog.”

— Martin Weil

White rhino dies

at zoo in Baltimore

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore said that one of its white rhinoceroses has died.

News outlets quoted a zoo statement saying that Jaharo died on Sunday.

The zoo’s general curator, Mike McClure, said that the 6-year-old rhino’s condition suddenly declined after he had been undergoing treatment for serious health issues, but that Jaharo had been eating, drinking and behaving normally for the past several weeks.

Ellen Bronson, the zoo’s senior director of animal health, conservation and research, said Jaharo was diagnosed last fall with a disorder in which the body’s immune system destroys red blood cells. Bronson said that as far as zoo officials could determine, the disease had never before been seen in a white rhinoceros.

McClure said that zoo officials will discuss whether to bring in another companion for Stubby, the other male rhino.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

U-Va. confirms

cases of norovirus

The University of Virginia in Charlottesville has confirmed cases of norovirus among its students.

News outlets reported that the university confirmed the cases Tuesday but has not provided an estimate on the number of suspected cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus is highly contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

The university said in an email that the virus is most contagious from the onset of symptoms to a couple of days after recovering from the virus. The email noted that the virus can continue to be spread for two weeks or more after those infected with norovirus are feeling better.

The university said that the most effective protection is frequent hand-washing with soap and water.

— Associated Press