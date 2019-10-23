— Martin Weil

17-year-old killed in crash in Northeast

A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Northeast Washington on Tuesday, authorities said.

A Toyota 4Runner was traveling on Chillum Road at Eastern Avenue at about 5:05 a.m. when it collided with an Infiniti I30 traveling on Eastern Avenue, D.C. police said. After the crash, the Infiniti traveled into opposing traffic and struck a light pole, police said.

AD

One of the passengers of the Infiniti, 17-year-old Jerome Clark Jr. of Northeast, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

AD

Another passenger of the Infiniti was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and the vehicle’s driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver and passenger of the 4Runner also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Jones urges Hogan to settle HBCUs lawsuit

Maryland’s House speaker is urging the state’s governor to settle a lawsuit involving four historically black universities for $577 million.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), urging him to end what she described as “a stain on the national reputation of Maryland’s higher education system.”

AD

She wants him to agree to an amount recommended by an attorney representing the state’s HBCUs to settle the 13-year-old suit over disparities in programs.

AD

Last month, an attorney for Hogan made what he described as a “final offer” of $200 million to settle the lawsuit.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

VRE train strikes vehicle in Alexandria

A VRE commuter train with passengers aboard struck a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 7:37 a.m. between the Backlick Road and Alexandria stops. No one suffered serious injuries, according to Alexandria police.

Authorities said the train struck a work truck and did not derail.

— Dana Hedgpeth

AD