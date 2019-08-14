MARYLAND

Hyattsville man found fatally shot on stairs

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Hyattsville, police said.

At around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Oglethorpe Street for a reported shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 26-year-old Yuri Echavarria Jr. of Hyattsville in the stairwell of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

and Martin Weil

Domestic dispute led to murder, police say

A man was charged with murder after a fatal shooting Tuesday in Maryland related to a domestic dispute, police said Wednesday.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Folgate Court in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

They found 31-year-old Donte Young of Waldorf outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

In a preliminary investigation, police said that 25-year-old Daquan Odemns of Capitol Heights fatally shot Young during an argument and, according to the statement, Odemns’s girlfriend was Young’s estranged spouse.

Odemns was charged with first-degree murder and was held without bond, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

and Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Sterling man killed

in crash on parkway

U.S. Park Police on Wednesday identified a man who died in a crash on the George Washington Memorial Parkway early Sunday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Santino Deleone, of Sterling, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were dispatched about 5:44 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a vehicle against a tree in the center median of the road, authorities said.

The accident is under investigation by the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety Unit.

— Hannah Natanson

Troopers' widows sue after helicopter crash

The widows of two Virginia state troopers killed in a helicopter crash the day of a violent rally by white nationalists have sued the state and others over their husbands’ deaths, alleging the aircraft was not properly maintained or repaired.

Amanda Bates and Karen Cullen filed wrongful death lawsuits Monday. Both are seeking around $50 million in damages for the “unrelenting grief” and financial losses their families have sustained since the crash of the helicopter, which their lawsuits describe as a “maintenance nightmare.”

H. Jay Cullen and Berke M.M. Bates were aboard the Bell 407 single-engine helicopter on Aug. 12, 2017, to provide video surveillance of public demonstrations in Charlottesville. The “Unite the Right” rally had drawn hundreds of members of far-right groups to the city.

Cullen and Bates captured video as an avowed white supremacist plowed a car into peaceful demonstrators, killing a woman and injuring dozens.

The video was used in court against James A. Fields Jr., who has since been convicted of murder, a hate crime and other charges.

The helicopter then left after being reassigned to help oversee the motorcade of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).

Within minutes, there was a 911 call reporting the fiery crash.

The widows’ lawsuits — filed against the state, the secretariat of public safety and homeland security and state police — say the troopers’ fear would have been “unspeakable.”

Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman, and Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam (D), said they couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash. A final report is expected next year. A preliminary report did not cite a cause.

— Associated Press

