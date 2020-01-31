Seegars was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

D.C. jail temporarily closed to visitors

Family and friends of inmates at the D.C. jail have gone on Twitter and other social media seeking information behind the jail’s decision to temporarily bar visitors.

Jail spokeswoman Keena Blackmon confirmed the jail has been shut down to visitors since Monday because of a randomly scheduled “security inspection.”

Blackmon said both buildings at the jail — the Correctional Treatment Facility and the Central Detention Facility — were closed to visitors.

In addition to general visits, educational classes that are held at the facilities were also temporarily shut down.

Blackmon said the inspection was not prompted by anything. She said she could not say when the inspection would be completed or when the jail would reopen for visits.

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Teen charged in fatal stabbing of woman

A Maryland teenager was charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in a home after an argument earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

The woman was found Wednesday at a home in the 6900 block of Lamont Drive just off the Capital Beltway, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities later identified the victim as Blanca Aguilar, 49, of Lanham. Police said she had been stabbed.

Aguilar’s family had reported her missing over the weekend, according to police.

Her car was found around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday near Nashville Drive and Wilhelm Road, police said.

On Friday, police said they had arrested 17-year-old Marcos Reyes Moreno. The teenager, like Aguilar, rented a room in the home.

Reyes Moreno allegedly stabbed Aguilar during an argument. They were not related, according to police.

Reyes Moreno was charged as an adult with first-degree murder.