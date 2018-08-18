THE DISTRICT

Man found fatally stabbed on Rhode Island Avenue

D.C. police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed early Saturday on Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers investigating a report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE found the victim with a stab wound.

Emergency responders took the victim, described only as an adult male, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they are seeking information on one or more people who might have been involved.

The killing is the District’s 98th homicide this year, according to police data. That is just over 30 percent more killings than at this time last year.

— Reis Thebault

Two sought in stabbing near Union Station

D.C. police say they are seeking two men who approached a man and a woman near Union Station about 10 p.m. Friday, brandished knives at the couple, stabbed the man multiple times and fled.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was unharmed.

The incident, which occurred in the 700 block of First Street NE, was the 1,059th assault with a dangerous weapon in the city this year, according to police data. That is about 10 percent fewer such assaults than this time last year.

It was this August’s 34th assault with a dangerous weapon that involved a knife, according to the department’s crime data.

— Reis Thebault

MARYLAND

Two killed in crash

of small plane

Two people were killed in a small-plane crash early Saturday in Carroll County, Maryland State Police said.

The plane — a 2006 Quicksilver ultralight carrying the pilot and one passenger — crashed shortly after it took off from a private airstrip in the county northwest of Baltimore.

Emergency personnel responding to reports of a downed plane in the 1200 block of Baugher Road in Westminster found the single-engine aircraft in a field not far from the airstrip. The two people aboard were pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.

Personnel from the state police, the county sheriff and the county fire department went to the scene, and federal aviation officials were alerted. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Authorities did not identify the victims.

— Reis Thebault