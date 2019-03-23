THE DISTRICT

Man guilty in 2015 killing in Northeast

A D.C. Superior Court jury has found a 61-year-old man guilty in a fatal shooting that occurred in 2015 in Northeast Washington in a possible dispute over gambling, according to prosecutors and court documents.

Kimberly N. Thompson, of Woodbridge, Va., is set to be sentenced June 7. A jury found him guilty Thursday of shooting the victim three times on the afternoon of Dec. 10 in the 1900 block of Bennett Place NE, in Carver-Langston.

Authorities identified the victim as Charles Anthony Mayo, 53, who lived in Northeast.

Prosecutors said Thompson was charged with murder in January 2016 after police stopped his Mercedes and found a handgun hidden in the trunk. Police said ballistic evidence from the gun matched bullet casings found near Mayo.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

2 injured in shooting at shopping center

A shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall in Springfield on Friday night amid a chaotic crowd of 300 left two people injured, Fairfax police said.

The incident began shortly before 11 p.m. with a fight at a private party at the Brookfield Plaza Shopping Center, police said; the mall houses several banquet halls.

When the fight moved outside, shots were fired, police said. An adult victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. About five hours later, a juvenile showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

— Rachel Weiner and Martin Weil

Man accused of sexual contact with teen

A 28-year-old women’s gymnastics coach from Fairfax is accused of having sexual contact with a teenage girl, police said Saturday.

Aryan Mazloum-Yazdi was arrested Friday night at his home in Manassas following an investigation that began in the past few weeks, police said in a statement. He was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

He worked at Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke. Police did not say whether the victim was an athlete Mazloum-Yazdi coached. He no longer appears on the gym’s website, and Capital Gymnastics did not immediately return a request for comment.

— Rachel Weiner

