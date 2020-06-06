— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man dies in Montgomery car crash

A man died in a car crash Saturday in the Germantown area of Montgomery County, county police said.

The crash occurred about 7:35 a.m in the 20400 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway, according to the police.

Police said the man died in a single-vehicle crash, but no information was immediately available about the circumstances.

— Martin Weil

Driver hits pole, dies in Prince George's

A motorist was killed early Saturday in a single-car crash in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway at about 12:45 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole, police said.

Police said they are trying to determine why the car left the highway near Berry Road.

The driver died at a hospital.

He was described as a man, but no name was released.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Protesters arrested on Interstate 95

Twenty-two protesters were arrested for marching on Interstate 95 on Friday night and blocking traffic, the Virginia State Police said.

About 75 people, including four juveniles, took part in the rain-soaked demonstration near Dumfries in southern Prince William County, marching first on the shoulder and then in traffic on one of the East Coast’s busiest highways.

“Fortunately, for the safety of the adults and children — the youngest juvenile was a 12-year-old female — drivers stopped and followed the marchers at a safe distance,” state police spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller said.

On the same highway, hundreds of people protesting police violence shut down traffic in Miami on Friday night.

“We only make arrests if it’s not peaceful. There were no incidents involving violence or anything like that,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said.

On Saturday, protesters marched across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge from Maryland to Virginia on a pedestrian path beside Interstate 495.

“We won’t be silent. Even though this is peaceful, we will be loud, and we will continue to fight,” said Kyndal McDonald, an economics major at Spelman College who cited the 1965 civil rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., as an inspiration.

— Michael Laris

Alexandria barricade ends peacefully

A tense barricade situation in Potomac Yard on Friday, which began after a woman allegedly fired shots through her apartment door and window as Alexandria police approached, ended peacefully early Saturday.

“A woman was taken into custody this morning without further incident and taken to a local hospital for services,” said Alexandria Police Lt. Courtney Ballantine. Neither the woman, whom police have not identified, nor police were injured. An investigation is ongoing.

Police approached the woman’s apartment after receiving a call about a loud domestic dispute Friday morning.

The woman fired shots through the door and window on two occasions as police neared, authorities said.

In the end, Ballantine said, “It was only one person.”

— Michael Laris

THE REGION

National and Dulles hit 90 degrees again

Temperatures reached the 90s on Saturday in the Washington region for the third day in the past four.

At Reagan National Airport, the high was 91, and at Dulles International Airport, the top reading was 90. Friday prevented a string of four successive 90-degree days.

At National, the high on Friday was 88, and at Dulles, it was 87.