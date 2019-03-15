MARYLAND

Man found slain in Berwyn Heights park

A man was found dead in a park Thursday in Berwyn Heights.

He was discovered about 1:30 p.m. by someone walking near Lake Artemesia, Prince George’s County police said, adding that the man suffered from trauma to the upper body.

Police identified the man as Hector Diaz-Urritia, 22, of no fixed address.

Detectives are seeking the killer and motive. The killing does not appear to be random, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Freight train derails off Baltimore bridge

Multiple freight train cars derailed Friday in Baltimore, with at least one empty car tumbling off a bridge. Authorities said no one was injured.

Numerous police and fire crews responded Friday afternoon. The Baltimore City Fire Department said the derailed cars seemed to be empty and did not appear to pose any hazard.

The CSX train derailed not far from Baltimore’s main train station, numerous bustling roads and a stream. The bridge where it derailed spans a largely industrial area, but a road that passes beneath it is popular with cyclists and does get car traffic. One motorist narrowly escaped being hit by a fallen pole.

In a statement issued after the derailment, CSX said, “No leaks, spills or injuries” were reported and company personnel were on site with local emergency management.

— Lynh Bui

Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman

A Maryland man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman during a drug robbery, police said.

Alexander Maskiewicz, 21, of Aberdeen, was charged with murder in the killing of Salina Rivera, 27, of Hyattsville, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

Hyattsville police responded to the shooting about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. They said they found Rivera in a walkway.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Maskiewicz shot Rivera while trying to rob her during a drug sale, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Officer, woman hurt in crash in Pr. William

A woman and a police officer were hurt after a crash about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Manassas, officials said.

An initial investigation found the Prince William County police officer was turning left onto southbound Nokesville Road at the intersection of Piper Lane when a woman driving a Ford Edge struck the cruiser.

The officer was conscious and alert when he was removed from the car, police officials said. He and the woman were taken to local hospitals. Police said the extent of the woman’s injuries was not known.

Officials said an initial inquiry found that the officer had the right of way. The crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police try new recruitment tactic

Virginia State Police are taking their search for recruits to the movies.

A 30-second promotional video is set to begin playing Friday at movie theaters in Virginia and four other states: New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

State police are actively hiring for the 131st basic session scheduled to begin early next year. The agency has about 200 vacancies, 10 percent of its sworn force of about 2,000.

State police and other law enforcement agencies have been struggling to attract enough recruits over the past few years, spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. “The challenge is to get more creative in our recruitment,” Geller said. “With this video showing at movie theaters, we can reach a whole broad spectrum of people.”

The promotional video shows Virginia state troopers in the field, including chasing a car with sirens blaring, running with a police dog and marching in formation. The video will be shown at theaters through Aug. 1.

— Associated Press