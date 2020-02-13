Stavrakis was found guilty in October of malicious destruction of property by fire, use of fire to commit a federal felony and wire fraud.
Evidence presented during his seven-week trial showed that after the fire in July 2015, insurance adjusters submitted claims totaling more than $21 million, and the insurance company paid approximately $15 million. Prosecutors alleged that a portion of the money was transferred to an account in the name of Stavrakis’s wife, which prosecutors say was used to buy luxury cars, a motorcycle and jewelry.
Defense attorney Steve Levin told the Baltimore Sun his client will continue to fight his conviction.
