FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A Maryland man convicted of killing a woman and her daughter over child support payments has been sentenced to two life terms in prison.

News outlets report Daron Boswell-Johnson was sentenced Thursday for the 2016 deaths of 2-year-old Chloe Davis-Green and her mother, NeShante Davis. Prosecutors say Boswell-Johnson confessed to the crime in a recorded police interview after hours of denial.

Evidence from Boswell-Johnson’s April trial says he waited for Davis near her Fort Washington home and then approached her to talk about $600 child support payments. It says Davis refused and Boswell-Johnson shot her in the back before shooting his daughter as she sat in her car seat.

Boswell-Johnson’s attorney, Antoini M. Jones, says Boswell-Johnson was falsely convicted and asked for a new trial. The judge denied the request.

