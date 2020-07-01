Hospital tests later showed a positive result for amphetamines. The woman was otherwise not injured.
Mullins has already served about 15 months. He pleaded no contest in November to breaking and entering and to adulterating food or drink.
Mullins also has taken part in a drug rehabilitation program and apologized.
Judge David Carson said Mullins’ actions could have been disastrous if the couple’s young son also drank the tea.
“You can’t tell me you were certain it wasn’t going to be both of them” drinking it, Carson told him. “Can you imagine where you’d be if either or both of them had been hurt?”
