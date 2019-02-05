BALTIMORE — A judge has sentenced a man to 80 years in prison in the death of a former Baltimore police spokesman’s brother, calling it a killing in the “most brutal fashion.”

Baltimore Circuit Judge Gregory Sampson sentenced 22-year-old Terrell Gibson on Monday in the killing of 24-year-old Dion Smith, brother of now Baltimore County spokesman T.J. Smith.

News outlets report Gibson was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony after Dion Smith was found shot in the head in 2017.

T.J. Smith addressed the court and called Gibson a “predator” who was seen on surveillance footage “stalking like a hyena” outside his brother’s home. Although Gibson and his brother were friends, he said, Gibson hasn’t shown remorse and deserved to go to prison for life.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.