Charging documents say the threat was reported in August and Cudnik told responding authorities that he had angrily told his manager he sometimes felt like shooting up the place. A search of Cudnik’s home uncovered several guns, but no ammunition.

His lawyer, Peter O’Neill, said Cudnik made the comment after being verbally bullied. Cudnik’s mother testified that her son has a learning disability. Cudnik also was ordered to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment.

___

