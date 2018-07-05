DISPUTANTA, Va. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for opening fire inside a busy Wendy’s restaurant on Labor Day 2017 and killing a man.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 26-year-old Jules R. Moultrie III was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for first-degree murder, with eight additional years for related firearm charges.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between Moultrie’s sister and the girlfriend of victim 20-year-old Coron Bond. Both women worked at the Disputanta restaurant, about 30 miles south of Richmond.

Bond was not involved in the dispute and was shot while sitting at one of the restaurant’s tables looking at his cellphone.

Moultrie had been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2014 for killing his sister’s father. He was sentenced to three years and released on probation in 2016.

