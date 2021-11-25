Azoh had plead guilty to a charge of wire fraud in August. He must also pay $158,000 in restitution and forfeit $67,000 seized by law enforcement.
Azoh’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post.
Prosecutors said his scheme involved at least 119 victims who lived in 40 different states. He collected the money at Walmart stores across the city of Washington and surrounding states, prosecutors said.
Azoh has been in custody since his January arrest. Family members wrote letters to the court asking leniency.
“I am writing this letter to show how much me and the children missed him,” his wife wrote. “My husband is a very good and caring father.”