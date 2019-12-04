AD

Jordan entered such a plea after fatally shooting Kenneth Luke in March 1998 and spent 17 years in St. Elizabeths Hospital. He was released with conditions that he not use drugs and be regularly supervised by the city’s Department of Behavioral Health. Department officials last month admitted that they did not report Jordan’s repeated failed drug tests last year and did not visit him and file psychiatric reports as required. Neighbors told The Washington Post that Jordan regularly smoked marijuana, and he apparently posted videos of himself doing so.

On March 1, Jordan allegedly pistol-whipped Bhutto, 63, and then fatally shot him as Bhutto returned to his apartment in the City View Condos complex. Police said a surveillance camera recorded the entire episode.

— Tom Jackman

VIRGINIA

Postal worker shot by special agent: Officials

A postal worker was shot by an agent with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General on Wednesday outside a post office in Lovettsville, officials said.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said in a statement that one of its special agents was involved in a “critical incident” shortly after 9 a.m. in the 10 block of N. Church Street, the location of the post office in Loudoun County. Officials said the agent discharged his firearm and shot a postal worker in the parking lot.

The employee was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, said Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kraig Troxell. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident with the Office of Inspector General, Troxell said.

No other information about the shooting was being released Wednesday, as officials said it is an ongoing investigation.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

THE REGION

D.C. man charged in fatal shooting at store

A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting inside a liquor store in Seat Pleasant, Md.

Nevonia Evans, 22, of Northeast Washington, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Curtis Mark Jones, Jr., 28, of Suitland, Md., according to Prince George’s County police.

The men had a confrontation Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. inside a liquor store in the 6400 block of Central Avenue before Jones was shot, police said. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the reason for the confrontation.

Evans was arrested in the District on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, police said.

— Lynh Bui

