Murphy says Ward-Bake is paralyzed from the waist down, with broken vertebrae in his neck, after his encounter last Thursday with police in Prince George’s County.

Police have said Ward-Blake landed on his neck while in handcuffs as an officer pulled him to the ground. Ward-Blake allegedly tried to flee after being stopped for driving with expired tags.

Murphy helped negotiate a $6.4 million settlement with the city of Baltimore for Gray’s family.

