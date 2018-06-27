NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been taken to a hospital after he was injured when his truck crashed into a train in Newport News.

Newport News Police spokeswoman Kelly King tells the Daily Press the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Another spokesman for the department, Brandon Maynard, says the man’s white pickup truck collided with the train and flipped onto its side. King says the 62-year-old man was extricated from the truck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The train did not derail, and the road near the crash was blocked in both directions.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

