THE DISTRICT

Man critically injured in apartment fire

A D.C. man remained in critical condition Saturday after suffering injuries in a fire that broke out at a housing complex near Logan Circle, authorities said.

The fire occurred at 1221 M St. NW, about two blocks west of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 4 a.m.

The 10-story building is the site of Claridge Towers, a public-housing facility that includes 343 apartments for seniors and people with disabilities.

Maggiolo said the blaze was confined to a single apartment on the sixth floor. Firefighters rescued the occupant, who was taken to a hospital. The building’s other residents were able to return to their units after the smoke cleared, Maggiolo said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

— Peter Jamison

Person fatally shot near Metro station

A person was fatally shot Friday morning near the Rhode Island Metro station in Northeast Washington, officials said.

As of Saturday afternoon the person’s identity had not been released, pending notification of family members, the police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:47 a.m. at Adams and Fourth streets NE.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Giant Confederate flag must go, officials say

Local officials in a central Virginia county say a giant Confederate flag visible from an interstate highway has to come down because it violates a zoning ordinance.

TV station WCAV reports that the Louisa County Board of Zoning Appeals denied a petition this week to leave the flag in place.

The Virginia Flaggers, which installed Confederate flags across the state, erected the flag in March.

It was visible beyond the tree line along Interstate 64.

The county said the flagpole was taller than the 60-foot maximum allowable height for buildings and structures.

The group’s argument that the flag was a monument and therefore exempt from the ordinance was rejected.

— Associated Press