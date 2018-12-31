MARYLAND

Man is fatally shot in alleged drug deal

Three people were charged with murder after a man was fatally shot during a drug transaction Saturday in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Officers responded about 11:45 a.m. to the 11300 block of Evans Trail in Beltsville for a welfare check, Prince George’s police said in a statement. They found David Ruen, 38, of Laurel suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police on Monday identified three people charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting: Kawanta Adams, 44, and Tarik Revel, 43, both of Beltsville, and 43-year-old Clinton Revel, 43, of Winston-Salem, N.C. Adams and Revel are in custody in Prince George’s County, police said, and Revel is in custody in North Carolina pending extradition.

Two held in Delaware in Pr. George's killing

Two people who fled to Delaware were charged with murder after a man was shot to death Friday in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Officers responded about 11:35 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of 68th Place in Seat Pleasant for the report of a shooting, Prince George’s police said in a statement. They found 31-year-old Eric Smith Jr. of Seat Pleasant outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died soon after, police said.

Police said Monday that Larence Godfrey Jr., 36, and Michelle Godfrey, 41, both of Southeast Washington, were charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting and were in custody in Delaware awaiting extradition.

Police said that the shooting was related to an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim and that the suspects had fled the state.

Man is charged in 66-year-old's slaying

A man was charged with murder in the weekend shooting of 66-year-old man in Prince George’s County, authorities said Monday.

About 10:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue for the report of a shooting, Prince George’s police said in a statement. They found Adam MacAdam II of Fort Washington outside of his home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Monday that they charged William Little, 42, of Fort Washington with first-degree murder in the shooting. He was being held without bond.

The motive was under investigation, police said, and anyone with information may call 301-772-4925.