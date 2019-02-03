THE DISTRICT

Northeast man

found fatally shot

D.C. police are investigating the death of a District man found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday.

Michael Bernard Wells, 59, of Northeast Washington was found by police responding to a report of the sound of gunshots at about 2:48 a.m. in the 500 block of 60th Street NE, authorities said.

Wells was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there, police said.

— Spencer S. Hsu

MARYLAND

Olney man killed in single-vehicle crash

An Olney man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle hit a utility pole about one mile from his home, Montgomery County police said.

Bradley Nolan Watts, 38, of the 18700 block of Olney Mill Road, was alone when his car crashed on Bowie Mill Road near Cashell Road, police said.

Authorities said police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene at about 2:46 a.m. They said it appeared that Watts’s gray 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling north when it left the road and hit the pole for reasons still under investigation.

— Spencer S. Hsu

Two woman attacked by dogs in their home

Two women were severely injured when they were attacked by dogs inside their Montgomery County home Saturday night, police said.

The women’s injuries were significant but not life-threatening, a spokesman for the county police, Capt. Tom Jordan, said.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of Singing Pine Circle in the Montgomery Village area, Jordan said.

He said officers who were sent to the scene shot and killed both dogs.

The breed of the dogs could not be learned, and the women were not identified.

The dogs were associated with the property where the attack occurred, Jordan said.

It was not clear what prompted the attack. Police were investigating, Jordan said.

