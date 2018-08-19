THE DISTRICT

35-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast

A D.C. man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington early Sunday, police said,

Police said Keith Douglas, 35, of Southeast was shot in the 3900 block of Southern Avenue SE about 1:30 a.m.

— Faiz Siddiqui

Armed man carjacks truck, steals money

A man showed a gun Saturday and took a pickup truck from another man in the parking lot of a restaurant in Southeast Washington, police said.

They said the carjacking occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue.

According to a police report, the victim said the robber took his Toyota Tundra truck and $870. The truck was later found nearby.

— Faiz Siddiqui

Police identify man stabbed in Northeast

The man fatally stabbed on Rhode Island Avenue NE on Saturday has been identified as Franklin Byers, 35, of no fixed address, the D.C. police said.

Byers was found severely wounded about 4:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Rhode Island, police said. He died later at a hospital.

— Martin Weil

Maryland

Motorcyclist dies after crash near Waldorf

A motorcyclist injured Thursday night in a crash near Waldorf in Charles County died Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The authorities said that Joshua Vinson, 30, of Waldorf was on Middletown Road and was hit by a vehicle trying to turn onto Billingsley Road.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is under investigation.

— Martin Weil