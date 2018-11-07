THE DISTRICT

Man shot dead in city's 144th homicide of 2018

One man was fatally shot and another man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday inside a residence in the Bellevue neighborhood of Southwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities identified the dead man as Eugene Johnson, 37, of Southwest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was treated at a hospital for injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

Police were called to the residence in the first block of Galveston Place SW shortly after 4 a.m. No arrests have been made, and police would not discuss a possible motive.

The victim is the District’s 144th homicide of this year, compared with 98 at this time in 2017.

— Peter Hermann

Bystander helps save voter at polling spot

A 75-year-old man was trying to cast his vote at a polling spot in Northwest Washington on Tuesday when he collapsed from a heart attack.

But thanks to the efforts of a group of poll workers and a 911 operator who talked a bystander through CPR, his life was saved, officials said.

The man had gone into cardiac arrest at Barnard Elementary School, along Decatur Street NW near the Petworth neighborhood, as he tried to cast his vote. Jenee Wood, a 911 call-taker for the District’s Office of Unified Communications, answered the initial call and talked a bystander through how to do CPR.

D.C. fire officials said that she and the bystander, who also used an automated external defibrillator, saved the man’s life.

The man was breathing by the time rescuers arrived. Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital, where he is recovering.

In a Twitter message, D.C. fire officials wrote, “He didn’t get to vote, but he got to live.”

The man’s name was not released.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

3 suffer minor injuries in school bus wreck

A school bus with at least 12 children aboard crashed Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Solley Road and Energy Parkway near the Glen Burnie area. Anne Arundel County police said three people suffered minor injuries. It was not known what caused the accident or if those who were injured were students.

A photo from Fox 5 showed the school bus on its side in the roadway. The incident is the latest in a string of bus crashes. Safety advocates are pushing for seat belts, better brakes and data recorders on school buses.

Earlier this week, a school bus carrying middle-school students collided with a garbage truck in Montgomery County. Eight students and a bus driver were injured.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Motorcyclist dies

in crash in Fairfax Co.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said the crash happened early Wednesday near Lee Highway and Waples Mill Road in the Fair Oaks area of the county.

The man’s name was not released, pending the notification of family.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth