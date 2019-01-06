THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot

in Truxton Circle

A man was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in Northwest Washington early Sunday morning, D.C. police said.

Police said the shooting took place shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the area of O Street and North Capitol Street NW, in the Truxton Circle neighborhood. Police said the victim was found in the unit block of O Street with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, and was later pronounced dead. Authorities had not publicly identified the victim late Sunday afternoon.

The shooter remained on the loose, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to D.C. police at 50411.

— Faiz Siddiqui

Man dies in stabbing; suspect is arrested

A 26-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man at a D.C. apartment early Sunday, police said.

They said they responded to a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. at Garfield House, an apartment building on Wisconsin Avenue NW, just south of Washington National Cathedral. Vongell Lugo, 36, was found in the hallway of his apartment, unresponsive and with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Collin Potter, of Quantico, Va., was arrested at the scene, police said.

Police have not offered a motive for the stabbing, saying the investigation is ongoing.

— Rachel Wiener

MARYLAND

Pr. George's pedestrian fatally struck by car

A pedestrian crossing New Hampshire Avenue in the Chillum area of Prince George’s County was struck by a car and killed Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said factors that may have caused the incident at New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road, including the speed of the car and whether the light was green, “remain under investigation.”

The driver, identified only as an adult, remained at the scene of the crash, which happened about 3:30 p.m.

No information was available about the victim.

Metzerott Road at Piney Branch Road and the northbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue at Piney Branch were closed after the incident.

— Rachel Weiner