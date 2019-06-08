THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot near Sherman Circle Park

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred a few minutes before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW, just west of Sherman Circle Park.

Police identified the victim as Bryant McClain, 46. They said he had no fixed address. Police said he had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had been made, and police said they did not know of a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Man killed trying to cross Capital Beltway

A man trying to cross the Capital Beltway in West Falls Church early Saturday was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed, according to Virginia State Police.

He was hit about 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495, south of Route 7 in Fairfax County. Police said the man died at the scene; his name had not been made public.

Police said in a statement that the man had been driving north on the highway when his vehicle went off the road and struck a concrete barrier and a guardrail.

He got out of the vehicle and was trying to cross the highway when he was hit, the statement said. A second tractor-trailer struck the rear of the first, police said. There was no information available on whether anyone else was injured.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Shooter scare leads

to robbery charge

Prince George’s County police have charged a man who they said entered an elementary school in Upper Marlboro on Friday, prompting reports of a possible shooter and forcing authorities to evacuate the building.

Police said they found no weapon but did allege that inside Patuxent Elementary School, the man robbed a staff member of a piece of jewelry and had a “grill lighter” that someone mistook for a weapon.

On Saturday, police said they charged Ricard Campbell, 35, of Upper Marlboro, with one count of robbery. He was being held Saturday in the county jail.

Police said they received an emergency call about 4:15 p.m. Friday for a possible shooter inside the school on Bishopmill Drive. An aftercare program was in session, and police said about six children and several adults were inside.

While several police officers escorted the children and adults out of the building, others searched room by room until they found the suspect. No one was injured, police said, and there was no evidence of any shots being fired.

— Peter Hermann

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news