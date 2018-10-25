MARYLAND

Man found fatally shot in Pr. George's County

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood in Prince George’s County, according to authorities.

Police said Dabeyon Byrd, 21, of Bowie, Md., was found lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound about 9 p.m. in the 9000 block of Quiet Glen Court in Springdale. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In an initial report, police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.

— Martin Weil

Jealous backers' TV ad focuses on education

The Democratic Governors Association has launched its first television ad in Maryland on behalf of gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, a six-figure buy that highlights his plan to “fully fund” education.

The ad follows months of advertisements from the Republican Governors Association on the behalf of Gov. Larry Hogan. The national group has spent $4 million so far on the effort.

The Democratic Governors Association ad mentions a $68 million cut to several school districtsthat Hogan made during his first year in office and notes Jealous’s endorsement from the state’s teachers union.

Early voting in Maryland began Thursday.

— Ovetta Wiggins

19-year-old fatally shot in Laurel area

Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide reported in Laurel on Wednesday afternoon.

About 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road after a report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found 19-year-old Hassan Lucky of Laurel with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Thursday morning in southeast Fairfax County, police said, at the corner of Beulah Street and Kingstowne Commons Drive.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m., police said. The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver stayed at the scene.

A police spokesman offered no further details, saying a crash reconstruction unit was still investigating and the pedestrian’s family had yet to be notified.

There has been a spate of pedestrian deaths in such incidents across the D.C. region. They often occur in dark or low light. Thirty-five pedestrians were hit and killed by cars in Fairfax last year, according to a state survey, and 6,418 pedestrians were injured.

Man is stabbed in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police are trying to identify the person who stabbed a man in the Falls Church area on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Drive about 8 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been stabbed, police said. The 19-year-old had already been taken to a hospital with multiple wounds, which were not life threatening.

No description of the suspect or suspects was given. Anyone with information about the case can call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.