Man killed by officer known for anti-gun violence campaign

BALTIMORE — A man fatally shot by a police officer as officials said he attacked a woman over the weekend was known in Baltimore for his campaign against gun violence. The man was identified Monday by the Attorney General’s office and city police as Tyree Moorehead, 46. Moorehead, who also went by Tyree Colion, was known as for spray-painting the phrase “No Shoot Zone” at the scene of shootings in the city, news outlets reported. He got involved in anti-violence work after serving time for a second-degree murder conviction.

In a video posted to social media before the shooting on Sunday, Moorehead said “the real God” had given him instructions and there were forces working against him, including Satan, gang leaders and “the oppressor,” The Baltimore Sun reported.

Around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man with a knife assaulting a woman, according to the attorney general’s office’s Independent Investigations Division, which is investigating the shooting. When officers got out of their cruiser, one officer ordered the man, identified as Moorehead, to get on the ground, officials said. The man lay on the ground on top of the woman and continued to hold the knife. One officer fired multiple times, striking Moorehead, who was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman wasn’t shot or stabbed and was in good condition, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference on Sunday. Mayor Brandon Scott said no officers were injured.

The officer’s body-worn camera was activated at the time of the shooting and the division said the video would be released in line with the city police and division policies. The division said it generally releases the name of an involved officer within 48 hours of an incident.

