Police: Man killed his wife, then himself

A man fatally shot his wife and then shot and killed himself Friday morning inside a home in the American University Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The identities of the couple were not immediately made public. Police said the couple had two children who were not at home at the time.

Police said they were called to the home in the 4300 block of Windom Place NW about 9:20 a.m. to check on the welfare of one of the occupants.

— Peter Hermann

Motorcyclist killed

in head-on collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in the Croom area of Prince George’s County on Thursday night, police officials said.

The crash happened as the motorcycle traveled on Croom Road, near Duley Station Road, and for unknown reasons struck the truck head-on, officials said on the department’s Twitter account late Thursday night.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as Odir Rivas, 28, of Langley Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

— Clarence Williams

Police investigate fatal crash in Pr. George's

Prince George’s County police said they are investigating a fatal crash that happened after an officer had attempted to pull over a driver who was speeding.

The crash took place near Old Central Avenue and Whist Place in the Capitol Heights area around noon Friday, said police spokesman Nicholas Clayton. The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A county officer had “unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver for numerous traffic violations,” the department said in a message on Twitter.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released.

— Lynh Bui

Man sentenced in prescription drug case

A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for plotting to steal and resell millions of dollars in prescription drugs from federal military hospitals.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm also on Thursday ordered 45-year-old Daniel Mark Wilkerson, of Fort Washington, to pay more than $4.4 million in restitution. Wilkerson will be on supervised release for five years after his prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release that Wilkerson conspired with two pharmacy technicians to steal more than $2.1 million worth of human growth hormone from the now-closed Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. Prosecutors say Wilkerson and one of the technicians also stole more than $850,000 worth of pharmaceuticals from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia.

— Associated Press

Homicide victim identified as juvenile

Fairfax County police have identified a body that was found in what appeared to be a fresh grave in May, but said a Virginia law prevents them from publicly naming the juvenile victim of what could be a gang-related killing.

Police exhumed the body from a wooded area in North Hill Park in the Hybla Valley area on May 23 after receiving a tip that remains were located there. The tip resulted from a spring push to interview gang members in the county, police said.

At the time, police said they did not recover weapons from the scene and did not know how long the body had been buried there. Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said at a news conference on May 23 that there was a “high probability” that the killing was gang-related but declined to say what gang might have been involved.

Police said they were barred from naming the victim by a 2017 law that prohibits police from providing identifying information about juvenile victims of crime without parental consent. The family has declined to provide consent in this case, authorities said.

— Justin Jouvenal and Michael E. Miller

