MARYLAND

Man killed in crash in Montgomery County

A 35-year-old man was killed Saturday night when his car hit two utility poles, Montgomery County Police said Sunday.

Officers from the 1st District and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded at about 9 p.m. to the crash on Darnestown Road near Bucklodge Road in Boyds.

The car, a 2006 Mercedes-Benz E350, was traveling eastbound when for unknown reasons it struck the poles before leaving the roadway, police said.

The driver, Stephen Michael Feny of Poolesville was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Tara Bahrampour

Ocean City mayor says car fans raised havoc

A large gathering of car enthusiasts in coastal Maryland prompted a mayor to insist there will not be a repeat next year.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan told the Daily Times of Salisbury that thousands of people wreaked havoc, disrupted lives and defied law officers.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller said a crowd of about 200 people was ordered to disperse Saturday before officers unleashed pepper spray. Police said the crowd responded by throwing rocks and bottles.

The driver of a BMW burning rubber on a town road struck two members of a watching crowd before speeding away Friday. Police said the people hit declined medical attention.

The H2O International car event moved to Atlantic City two years ago, but enthusiasts have continued to return to the Maryland coast. The unofficial event over the weekend was not sanctioned by H2O International.

— Associated Press

Audit sheds new light on ransomware attack

A new audit says Baltimore’s information technology department lost key data during May’s ransomware attack because some of the agency’s workers stored files on their individual computers rather than an external cloud system.

The city’s top watchdog said many employees store important information only on their own computers rather than backing up the data using cloud storage as recommended, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Frank Johnson, Baltimore’s IT director, responded to the audit by promising to improve data storage practices.

Hackers in May demanded about $76,000 in ransom after freezing key computer systems. The city refused, but recovery has cost at least $18 million.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news