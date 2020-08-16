Watkins was thrown from the car and died at the scene, police said. They are looking to hear from anyone with knowledge of the crash.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man dies of injuries in hit-and-run, police say

A man who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Montgomery County last week has died, police said.

Robert Lawrence, 62, of Silver Spring died Friday at a hospital after he was struck at about 10:10 a.m. Aug. 11 on Bel Pre Road in the Aspen Hill area, police said.

He had stopped his white box truck in the far-right lane of westbound Bel Pre just before London Lane and was outside the truck on the driver’s side when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, police said.

Police did not know why he was outside his truck. They said the vehicle that struck him fled, and they are looking for information about the incident.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Anderson is new chair of state Republicans

Virginia Republicans have replaced their party chair with a former state legislator in a move designed to energize a party struggling to win statewide races and losing power recently at the General Assembly.

Former state delegate Rich Anderson of Prince William County won the party’s election on Saturday after voting delegates eliminated incumbent Chair Jack Wilson in the first round of voting, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Anderson ultimately defeated Michael Schoelwer, chair of the Lancaster County GOP Committee, in the second and final round.

Anderson criticized the party’s leadership under Wilson, a Chesterfield County lawyer who became state chair in September 2018. In a video message to voting delegates, Anderson referred to “a dysfunctional and defeated state party led by timid and tepid leadership that has lost its will to fight and win again.”

A Republican candidate hasn’t won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. And Democrats took full control of the legislature in January for the first time in a generation.

Anderson is retired from the Air Force and was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2009. He lost his seat in 2017 to a Democrat and tried unsuccessfully to win it back in 2019. Three of Virginia’s four Republican U.S. House members were among Anderson’s supporters for chair.