A man was killed late Friday in a hit-and-run in Southeast Washington, police said.

Joshua Lorenzo Williams, 24, of Southeast was crossing Southern Avenue at Beck Street using the crosswalk at about 11:24 p.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Buick Encore traveling north “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release from D.C. police.

After the collision, the driver fled, leaving the damaged vehicle on the street, police said. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continued to search for the driver Saturday but had no suspects, a spokesman said.