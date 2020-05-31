A Maryland man was killed Saturday when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and struck a guardrail in Frederick County, state police said Sunday.
Police said Roger Blanchard, 76, of Adamstown, was on southbound Route 194, when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to leave the roadway and strike a guardrail at westbound Route 26, shortly before 2 p.m.
Blanchard died at the scene, police said. It’s unknown what caused Blanchard to lose control of the vehicle, but the crash remains under investigation, they said.
